Goodbye Gabriel Soto. They found him with another woman who is not Irina Baeva

Gabriel Soto

October 17, 2022 1:12 p.m.

The romance of Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto is in the eye of the hurricane, as they have faced countless rumors about infidelity, distance and ruptures between them; all because they have had to postpone their wedding twice.

In addition to the fact that they are not seen together on social networks as before, so it has been speculated that they would have already finished, but that Televisa does not allow them to make the breakup public, because they do not want their new project in which they participate Gabriel Soto is overshadowed by said break.

However they have mentioned that all the rumors are just that, rumours; and that if they have had to postpone their wedding it has been for reasons beyond controllability, such as the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Gabriel Soto was caught with another woman

And it is that the Gossip No Like program showed a video where the soap opera heartthrob is seen dancing and smiling with a woman who is not his girlfriend Irina Baeva, for which they have speculated that it would be Soto’s new conquest; however, the woman would have a resemblance to her partner in My way is to love you.