Game 5 New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians LIVE: how to watch online TV broadcast in MLB Division Series 2022? | 10/16/2022

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians game live, as well as the latest information from Yankee Stadium. Don’t miss a single detail of the New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians match live with VAVEL commentary.

If you want to watch the New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians game live on TV, your option is: ESPN.

If you want to see it in streaming your option is: Star +.

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

This is the start time of the New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians game on October 17, 2022 in various countries:

Argentina: 8:07 p.m. -Star+

Bolivia: 7:07 p.m. -Star+

Brazil: 8:07 p.m. –

Chile: 7:07 p.m. –

Colombia: 6:07 p.m. -Star+

Ecuador: 06:07 p.m. -Star+

Spain: 1:07 a.m. –

Mexico: 6:07 p.m. – ESPN

Paraguay: 7:07 p.m. -Star+

Peru: 6:07 p.m. -Star+

Uruguay: 8:07 p.m. -Star+

(MLB – Wild Card Series): Cleveland Guardians 1-0 Tampa Bay Rays

(MLB – Division Series): New York Yankees 4-1 Cleveland Guardians

(MLB – Division Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians

(MLB – Division Series): Cleveland Guardians 6-5 New York Yankees

(MLB – Division Series): Cleveland Guardians 2 -4 New York Yankees

The last time these two teams met was on October 16, 2022, where the New York Yankees won by a score of 2-4.

New York Yankees got six hits during the game and was able to score a run in the first inning, two in the second and one in the sixth.

Cleveland Guardians got 6 hits during the game and managed to score a run in the third inning and one in the fourth.

The recent history between both teams is in favor of the New York Yankees, since of the last five games they have won three, while the Cleveland Guardians have won two, in terms of runs, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of the New York Yankees who has scored 25 runs to 12 for the Cleveland Guardians.

The Cleveland Guardians enter the division series after finishing first in the American League Central Division, with a record of 92 wins and 70 losses, leaving a winning percentage of .568.

The New York Yankees reach the division series after being first in the East Division of the American League, this with a mark of 99 games won and 63 games lost, leaving a winning percentage of .611.