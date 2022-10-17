Game 5 New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians LIVE: how to watch online TV broadcast in MLB Division Series 2022? | 10/16/2022
How to watch the New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians game live?
If you want to watch the New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians game live on TV, your option is: ESPN.
If you want to see it in streaming your option is: Star +.
What time is New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians?
This is the start time of the New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians game on October 17, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:07 p.m. -Star+
Bolivia: 7:07 p.m. -Star+
Brazil: 8:07 p.m. –
Chile: 7:07 p.m. –
Colombia: 6:07 p.m. -Star+
Ecuador: 06:07 p.m. -Star+
Spain: 1:07 a.m. –
Mexico: 6:07 p.m. – ESPN
Paraguay: 7:07 p.m. -Star+
Peru: 6:07 p.m. -Star+
Uruguay: 8:07 p.m. -Star+
Last games – Cleveland Guardians
(MLB – Wild Card Series): Cleveland Guardians 1-0 Tampa Bay Rays
(MLB – Division Series): New York Yankees 4-1 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB – Division Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB – Division Series): Cleveland Guardians 6-5 New York Yankees
(MLB – Division Series): Cleveland Guardians 2 -4 New York Yankees
Last games – New York Yankees
(MLB): Texas Rangers 4-2 New York Yankees
(MLB – Division Series): New York Yankees 4-1 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB – Division Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB – Division Series): Cleveland Guardians 6-5 New York Yankees
(MLB – Division Series): Cleveland Guardians 2 -4 New York Yankees
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams met was on October 16, 2022, where the New York Yankees won by a score of 2-4.
New York Yankees got six hits during the game and was able to score a run in the first inning, two in the second and one in the sixth.
Cleveland Guardians got 6 hits during the game and managed to score a run in the third inning and one in the fourth.
History New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians
The recent history between both teams is in favor of the New York Yankees, since of the last five games they have won three, while the Cleveland Guardians have won two, in terms of runs, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of the New York Yankees who has scored 25 runs to 12 for the Cleveland Guardians.
News – Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians enter the division series after finishing first in the American League Central Division, with a record of 92 wins and 70 losses, leaving a winning percentage of .568.
News – New York Yankees
The New York Yankees reach the division series after being first in the East Division of the American League, this with a mark of 99 games won and 63 games lost, leaving a winning percentage of .611.
Stadium
start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians game, valid for game five of the 2022 Major League Baseball Division Series.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We’ll be bringing you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news right here on VAVEL.