Filtered VIDEO of Paulina Rubio doing the BATHROOM in full view of everyone on the beach

A few months after the death of his mother, Pauline Rubio It is again on the list of trends due to a somewhat embarrassing act and that is that paparazzi from Spain, filtered a video Of the singer making of bath to view of everybody in a beach European, but that was not all, but it had to be cleaned with some rocks that were out there.

Much has been said about the paparazzi in recent times and it is that many of them have crossed the line of privacy with the famous, because they follow them everywhere without caring what they can capture. Such was the case with Pauline Rubiowho was photographed in a very private moment that caused the anger of all his followers.

They filter video of Paulina Rubio taking a bath on the beach in Spain

It was through the Spanish program ‘Fiesta’ that he was in charge of disseminating a video where you can see Pauline Rubio enjoying an afternoon in the beach. However, and to her bad luck, there were certain paparazzi who did not leave her alone even to go to do of bathbecause this same production filter the content of the singer doing her business at the foot of the sea and with some rocks in her hand, so the drivers deduced that they were used for the famous to clean herself, since a moment later, she threw them into the water.

With a hat that covered her face and a black dress, she was like paparazzi from Spain filtered saying video somewhat embarrassing of the singer who also has not given any statement. However, most of the criticisms have not been launched at the singer, but at the paparazzi, as many have commented that it is disrespectful, since they do not respect even the intimate moments of celebrities, so they are not did an act gracefully.

It should be noted that a couple of months ago, the mother of Pauline RubioSusana Dosamantes from pancreatic cancer, so the singer has tried to focus in recent days on her work life, counting on her presence on several television programs such as ‘Mira Quien Baila’, but that does not mean that the famous has took a couple of days vacation beacha situation that gave a 180º turn to the story, because neither she nor her fans thought that the paparazzi were going to filter a video intimate of the “golden girl”.