Fernando Hierro’s demand to assume the sports management of Chivas Guadalajara in Liga MX Clausura 2023

The former director of the Spanish National Team and the Malaga club, Fernando Hierro, would have offered the Chivas de Guadalajara leadership a complete sports restructuring in Verde Valle, although it would have extended a single requirement to face this challenge in the Pearl of the West for the next three years and in the absence of official confirmation from the Guadalajara organization.

The first team of the Sacred Flock broke ranks on October 10 at the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valleso they are currently completing the first of three weeks of vacation before reporting back on Monday, October 31 to undergo the rigorous medical and physical evaluations, to start a preseason that will take the people of Guadalajara on a two-game tour of Spain, in the first days of December.

Hierro, in the absence of official confirmation from Chivas, will be the new sports director of the Guadalajara organization for the next three years. The former Real Madrid central defender will land in Mexican soccer with important requests and great ambitions, after the Guadalajarans failed in the renewal attempt that began in 2018 with the departure of Argentine Matías Almeyda and who currently directs AEK Athens in Greece.

Almeyda left Chivas in 2018 after winning five titles (IMAGO7)

According to the information provided by the FOX Sports journalist: Rubén Rodríguez, the remembered former captain of Real Madrid agreed with Guadalajara on a total restructuring of the club and its Basic Forces. To achieve that goal, the former defender -54 years old- extended a single request to the leadership of the Chivas-Omnilife Group: absolute control of the sports part of the red and white institution.

The former Madrid central will assume full control of the rojiblanca sports part (Instagram)

Rubén Rodríguez, during the Saturday episode of the program The Last Word broadcast by FOX Sports, announced that the first team coach: Richard Chain, “he has a foot and a half out, because he (Hierro) is going to choose the coach, he wants a man he trusts, they were three very strong candidates, Fernando wins because of the record and because he can give Mexican soccer a restructuring“. He warned that the announcement of Fernando Hierro will be made in the next few days and from that moment on, the club’s restructuring would begin.

