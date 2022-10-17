Fernando Hierro arrives at Chivas as sports director

The Spaniard will be in charge of putting together the Guadalajara squad, in addition to appointing the coach who will replace Ricardo Cadena

Chivas officially announced the arrival of Ferdinand Ironwho will take the position of sports directorwhich was left vacant by Ricardo Peláez last week, just days after the elimination of the Guadalajara in the playoff of Opening 2022 against Puebla.

Ironwho arrived this Monday morning at the pearl of Guadalajara, will be in charge of making the squad, in addition to appointing the coach who will replace Ricardo Cadena, a strategist who was on the bench of the Guadalajara during the last six months.

The Spaniard had a recognized career as a footballer, which began at Real Valladolid, but it was at Real Madrid where he had his best years, because with the Merengue team he won 16 titles, among which three European Cups and five Leagues stand out. achievements that also led him to be one of the referents of fury, with which he played four World Cups and two European Championships.

Iron He lived his last years as a player with Al-Rayyan from Qatar and Bolton Wanderers from England, where he retired, but remained linked to football, even in 2007 he was announced as sports director of the Royal Spanish Federation, a position he held until 2011 , for which he was present at the title won by the Red Fury in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, as well as in the Austrian and Swiss European Championships held in 2008.

Fernando Hierro was announced as sports director of Chivas. ESPN



1 Related

After passing through the Spanish team, he took the position of sports director of Malaga, a team in which he remained for a year, in which he managed to get the Spanish team to the Champions League, in a historic season for the institution.

In addition to desktop experience, Iron He has also passed through the bench, first as an assistant at Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid and later as coach of Real Oviedo.

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

His time on the bench lasted three years, since in 2017 he returned to the sports management of the Royal Spanish Federation. However, before the surprise departure of Julen Lopetegui, he was in charge of directing the Red Fury in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which they were eliminated in the round of 16 against the host country.