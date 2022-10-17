Epic farewell to Marcelo Gallardo in River Plate with tears VIDEOMediotiempo

Editorial Mediotiempo and AFP

The passion in Argentine soccer, when it is well channeled, leaves us with unforgettable images like the one from this Sunday, since over 70 thousand souls made him shudder River Plate Monumental Stadium when chanting as a single voice “Muñeeeeco”, in a goodbye full of emotion for Marcelo Gallardo.

Winner of 14 titles in eight years At the head of the Millionaires, Gallardo directed River for the penultimate time (last at home) and the people wanted to thank him in a thunderous way, with crying players and followers leaving the voice in each cry, in addition to carrying flags, rags, balloons and fireworks.

The Madrid Final, Gallardo’s greatest achievement

As we have already said, it was more than a dozen trophies, but none as remembered as the call “End of the Century” played in Madrid in December 2018. One of the blankets dedicated to Gallardo in his goodbye prayed from the members’ gallery: “Thank you Muñe. You are eternal like Madrid.”

That Epic final of the Copa Libertadores in December 2018 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium it was Gallardo’s most glorious hour as DT and for River in its entire history. Win over their archrival Boca Juniors 3-1 in the Spanish capital is a memorable event for those in the capital’s neighborhood of Núñez and the luminous face of the planet River in the contemporary era.

The match against Rosario Central, on Sunday night, for the penultimate date of the Argentine League, remained an anecdote as it became a tribute party, with a hint of sadness at the farewell. On the sidelines, a weak little flame had been lit by the defeat of the leader Boca against Newell’s, with River four points behind, in a fight for the title that also includes Racing and Atlético Tucumán.

Gallardo’s titles in River Plate

Gallardo became, along with Ángel Labruna, one of the characters with the most titles in the history of River with a total of 22, because he got eight as a player and 14 in the technical direction.