Eagles beat Giants in pitching duel

The Cibaeñas Eagles took the best part in the opening match of the 2022-23 winter baseball tournament dedicated to the memory of Tomás Troncoso Cuesta, where the pitching was dominant, with a 3-1 victory against the Gigante del Cibao at the Julián Javier stadium in San Francisco de Macorís, scene of the official opening of the event.

Andretty Cordero, pinch-hitting hit a two-run double and veteran Yunesky Maya pitched five shutout innings to lead the winning field.

The eaglets made a return in the second and two in the seventh episode. They had four hits and no errors, while the Giants made their only run in the sixth and had six hits, with one fumble.

Maya completed the five innings on the mound, leaving the game with a 1-0 lead, giving way to left-hander Dario Alvarez (1-0), who started the sixth inning, and was the winning pitcher of the disputed game held at a full house. Emilio Álvarez (0-1), charged with defeat.

Richalson Peña, 4.2 innings, one hit, one run and Yunesky Maya, 5.0 innings, two hits, zero runs, were the starting pitchers of the game.

Melky Cabrera and Orlando Calixte led the eaglet team’s offense shooting two hits each, followed by Andretty Cordero, who dispatched his double RBI for the laps that decided the match.

Tito Polo was the best for the Giants, dispatching triples and singles, Juan Francisco a couple of hits, Carlos Peguero and Moisés Sierra a single per unit.

opening act

the duel between Cibao Giants and Aguilas Cibaeñas in Julián Javier, it was where the inaugural ceremony of the 2022-2023 season of the Dominican Baseball League was held, the main authorities of the league were present, commanded by its president Dr. Vitelio Mejía, the president of the Giants, Alfredo Acebal Risek and other team executives.

The launch of the first ball was under the responsibility of Samuel Pereyra Rojas, general manager of Banreservas, the main sponsor of the tournament.

Next matches

The Cibao Giants continue this Sunday in Santiago with the second match of the season just started, they will face the Aguilas Cibaeñas in a match scheduled to start at 4:00 PM, at the Cibao Stadium. The national champions will have right-handed starter Pedro Fernández (0-0, 0.00), in his return to the Dominican Baseball League from the 2018-2019 season where he had a 0-0 record and a 10.13 ERA with the yellow team.

On Monday, they will be visiting Santo Domingo in the duel against the Leones del Esgido at 7:15 PM, at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium. Cuban Jorge Martínez will be responsible for taking the mound for Gigantes, last season with Toros del Este he went 1-1 with an earned run percentage of 5.56.

The 2022-2023 season of the Dominican Baseball League is dedicated to the memory and tribute to the career of sports commentator and chronicler Mr. Tomás Troncoso Cuesta.