Did he single out Lewandowski? What Xavi said after the defeat of BarcelonaHalftime

A few months ago everything was illusion with Xavi Hernandez in Barcelona, the course chosen to help them return to the forefront in the Champions League and in LaLiga. The months pass and the sensations do not improve, now they were defeated in El Clásico by Real MadridY the pressure seems to start to take its toll in the former player.

Xavi affirmed after the 3-1 in the Bernabéu that “Nothing comes out of Barça”but in his speech mentioned the name of Robert Lewandowskiwho he referred to for missing a goal opportunity that would have meant the tie to two in the cards.

“The feeling I have is that we are in a negative dynamic, nothing comes of it. We have faith, self-esteem. This is football, luckily today there were only three points. The misfortune was on Wednesday (against Inter Milan in the Champions League),” he assured.

“We had the opportunity to be leaders but we are leaving empty. Robert has had a very clear to draw and we have not taken advantage of the moments, Madrid yes”, he added.

Asked if the accusation against Lewandowski was particular, Xavi stated that he does not target anyone in his squad and assumes himself as the maximum responsible for the current situation, being third in his Champions group -on the verge of elimination- and now second in LaLiga behind of the meringues.

“I don’t aim at the players, I am the ultimate responsible and I captain the ship. If we talk about what has happened, they are punctual errors. We don’t do what we have to do, in the first (Madrid’s goal) we have to miss it and in the second the communication fails. We also have to be more effective and take advantage of our moments, be more effective when you are not fine, “he said.

Finally, the Blaugrana coach accused that “lack of maturity” in the players in some moments of the game that are the ones that, in his opinion, are costing them the recent negative results.

“We have lacked aggressiveness. We have to make mistakes, be more mature in the game. They have taken advantage of their moment, they are a team made. A shame. In his first goal it is necessary to do lack, it is necessary to stop his cons and in the first they have caught us”.

