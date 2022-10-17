Confirmed: Colombia National Team will play friendly in November against Paraguay | Colombia selection

It’s official: the Colombian National Team will have a new friendly match in the United States in November.

This was confirmed by the Colombian Football Federation in an official communication, in which it reported that the rival will be Paraguay, another of those eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“With the confrontation against “La Albirroja”, the “Tricolor” will reach 3 preparation matches under the command of the new strategist and his team of advisers, in addition to the microcycles that have been scheduled with the players who are active in Soccer Colombian professional and some internationals in the city of Barranquilla,” said the FCF.

And that is precisely the question: who will be summoned for that meeting? Analysts assure that there would be a nuisance in the FPC clubs, which have already loaned out players from the microcycle, if players are called up in the middle of the definition of the Betplay League. That would make players from other leagues such as MLS, which in the microcycle that begins tomorrow will have 4 summoned, or from European leagues, with which several veterans would return, but also some who excelled in the friendlies against Guatemala and Mexico and who they would hope to gain more trust.

In any case, as the FCF said, there will be one more microcycle next month to prepare for the duel against the Paraguayans: “The coaching staff, headed by Technical Director Néstor Lorenzo, continues to look at options to make up the group of players that will start the qualifying rounds on next year and with that intention they will have a work session the week before November 19 when the game against Paraguay will be played”.

This is the itinerary of the new friendly:

Colombia vs. Paraguay

Date: November 19

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Stadium: DRV PNK STADIUM – Fort Lauderdale

Television: Gol Caracol