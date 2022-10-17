BTS Members Will Start Mandatory Military Service, And The Group Will Come Back In 2025

Why did the musical group BTS become so popular? 2:25

(CNN) — The members of BTS, the K-pop supergroup, plan to serve in the military, the band’s record label confirmed on Monday. Jin, the oldest member, is aiming to start the process later this month.

Military service is compulsory in South Korea, where almost all able-bodied men must serve in the army for 18 months before their 28th birthday.

South Korea’s parliament passed a bill in 2020 that allows pop stars, namely those who “excel in popular culture and art,” to defer their service until age 30.

Jin turns 30 this year, and following the band’s June announcement that they will be taking a break from group music activities to pursue solo projects, the members are now making plans to serve in the military.

BTS is expected to reunite as a group around 2025, according to BIGHIT Music.

The record label said it has been looking at the best time for the band to do military service, “to respect the needs of the country and these healthy young men,” saying the time is “now.”

“Group member Jin will start the process as soon as he wraps up his schedule for his solo release at the end of October. He will then follow the Korean government enlistment procedure,” the label said. He added, “Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.”

The country’s defense minister said in August that BTS could still perform abroad while serving in the military, the Reuters news agency reported.