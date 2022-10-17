Behind Casemiro, Cristiano Ronaldo equals his worst position in the Ballon d’Or

The Manchester United attacker is ranked 20th on the list of winners in 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo had good numbers with him Man Utd in the 2021/22 campaign, but French Football I don’t consider him among the best footballers.

This Monday, French Football will announce the winner of the famous award Golden Ball and the broadcast can be enjoyed on ESPN and Star +. In its social networks, the French media has already announced the final location of some of the nominees, and the place of the striker drew attention Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star is ranked 20th among the 30 names on the list.

With that, the five-time trophy champion appears behind names like midfielder Casemiro and forwards Luis Díaz and Dusan Vlahovic.

With this, Christian equals his worst position in the Golden Ball since he was first nominated for the award.

In 2005, Ronaldo was also ranked 20th, after appearing at 12th on the list in 2004, when he had just joined the United.

After that, he appeared in position 14 in 2006, starting an incredible streak of alternating wins and second places, always fighting against Leo Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo equaled his worst position in the Ballon d’Or. @francefootball

Next, we compete with you for the places it has occupied CR7 in the award of Golden Ball:

2022:20

2021: 6

2020: Canceled due to the pandemic

2019: 3

2018: 2

2017: 1

2016: 1

2015: 2

2014: 1

2013: 1

2012: 2

2011: 2

2010: 6

2009: 2

2008: 1

2007: 2

2006: 14

2005: 20

2004: 12