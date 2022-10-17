Astrazeneca Foundation: two additions to the board of trustees

Rosario García Campelo and Juan Manuel Corchado Rodríguez.

The Astrazeneca Foundation renews its patronage with the incorporation of Rosario García Campelo, head of the Service of the University Hospital Complex of A Coruña (CHUAC), member of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Lung Cancer Group (GECP) and member of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM); and Juan Manuel Corchado Rodríguez, professor of the Area of ​​Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence at the University of Salamanca.

Thus, García Campelo and Corchado complete the patronage of the Astrazeneca Foundation, which is made up of ten professionals of different specialties, who share the conviction that the support for scientific talent and innovation in clinical research is the “safest way to protect and improve the health of patients.”

The Astrazeneca Foundation focuses on promote science and research in Spain through the public-private collaboration to encourage scientific talent and contribute to improving the quality and well-being of people. “In this sense, it is an honor to have García Campelo y Corchado among our patrons to continue putting our knowledge at the service of young peoplepatients, health professionals, researchers, public entities and society with the aim of promoting scientific talent and humanizing health care”, said Rick Suárez, president of the Astrazeneca Foundation and Astrazeneca Spain.

“Science is key as an agent transformer of societyFor this reason, I enthusiastically accept this challenge of being part of the Astrazeneca Foundation and contributing to its commitment to scientific talent,” says García Campelo. For his part, Corchado adds that “support for scientific talent and innovation in clinical research is the safest way to protect and improve the health of patients. “In this sense, it is an honor for me to be part of this team of people who firmly believe in science,” she continued.

About the new patrons

Rosario Garcia Campelo I study medicine at the University of Santiago de Compostela completing his training in Medical Oncology at CHUC. Upon completion, she completed her stay as a researcher in the Molecular Biology Laboratory of the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital, in the Thoracic Tumor Unit of the Moffit Cancer Center Hospital (Tampa, Florida). Currently, she works as Head of Medical Oncology Service at the University Hospital Complex of A Coruña, and head of the Oncology Research Group at the A Coruña Biomedical Research Institute (Inbic).

Its main areas of clinical and translational interest are thoracic tumors, with special focus on the search and validation of biomarkers, immunotherapy and new therapies in lung cancer, with active participation in numerous phase I-III studies. Member of the current Board of Directors of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Lung Cancer Group and of the scientific committee of the Association for Research on Lung Cancer in Women (Icapem).

On the other hand, Juan Manuel Corchado Rodríguez is a professor in the Area of computer’s science and Artificial Intelligence at the University of Salamanca. He has been Vice-rector for Research from 2013 to 2017 and director of the Science Park of the University of Salamanca. Chosen twice as Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, is a doctor in Computer Science from the University of Salamanca and, in addition, is a Doctor in Artificial Intelligence from the University of the West of Scotland. He directs the Recognized Research Group BISITE (Bioinformatics, Intelligent Systems and Educational Technology), created in 2000.

Director of the IOT Digital Innovation Hub and president of the AIR Institute, JM Corchado is also a visiting professor at the Osaka Institute of Technology since January 2015, Visiting Professor at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan and has been Visiting Professor at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Member of the Advisory Group on Online Terrorist Propaganda of the European Counter Terrorism Center (Europol).