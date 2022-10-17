Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces

A new week begins and, suddenly, we stand at the equator of October. In the process of waning phase, the lunar calendar tells us that this Monday October 17 it is marked for the signs of the zodiac by a cosmic energy that is quite favorable for social relations, at least that is how we observe it in horoscope predictions. Okay, it’s Monday and you don’t feel like going out there, but this October 17, the necessary conditions are in place to establish links and strengthen ties.

Aries horoscope for October 17

You are very motivated to carry out the changes you want to make, and the energy of the Moon offers you a good time for everything that supposes a beginning, be it a job, a love or a new way of life.

Taurus horoscope for October 17

Fate compels you to take risks and plunge headlong into adventure and change. Do not let fear or doubts paralyze you because they will be very positive for you. In love, free yourself from any prejudice and leave your heart free.

Gemini horoscope for October 17

You will inspire confidence and your economy will improve, but something that interests you may be delayed and you will have no choice but to arm yourself with patience. Ambiguity in love can bring you complications. Bet big on what you want and show your cards.

Cancer horoscope for October 17

You will notice a current of good luck and you will have an indisputable gift for people that will open many doors for you. Love regains its leading role and you will not lack opportunities to enjoy passion.

Virgo horoscope for October 17

Try to be positive because your ability to face problems is enviable and you are always able to get ahead in any circumstance. If something does not go as you expected, look at it as if it were an opportunity to wipe the slate clean and give your life a different direction.

Leo’s horoscope for October 17

It is important that you find meaning in what you do because understanding will be what helps you put things in your place. The environment is turbulent, so be very cautious and control your emotions and the way you express yourself so that the tensions do not take their toll on you.

Libra horoscope for October 17

You may have to face situations that overwhelm you. Now is not the time to take anything for granted or to continue with the inertia of habit, but to see what changes you can make to change course

Scorpio’s horoscope for October 17

The love field is especially favored for you this day. Your personality will be very charismatic and you will enjoy that level of passion that you are used to. In addition, you will have a lot of support and it is a good time to pull the strings of your relationships.

Sagittarius Horoscope for October 17

Although you will have to deal with issues that you thought you already had resolved, you are going to use all your resources to solve the unforeseen and carry out your plans. The optimism and security with which you will face any situation will ensure success.

Capricorn horoscope for October 17

The Moon encourages you to make the changes you have been thinking about and can bring you new opportunities that you should take advantage of without hesitation. The good aspects of Venus will help bring hope back to your love life and make your heart beat faster than ever. You will waste fantasy.

Aquarius Horoscope for October 17

New responsibilities may come that you will have to assume. Take advantage of the energy of the Moon, which can bring you changes and novelties, to get away from the routine and put a little color in your life.

Pisces horoscope for October 17

You are protected by the stars and you will have a special charm that will be reflected in everything you do. Concentrate all your energies on work, on performing at your best, because it will be the engine that drives your economy.