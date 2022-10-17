Announcement of dismissal of Ricardo Cadena in social networks

A few days after the departure of Ricardo Peláez, the dismissal of his technical director towards Clausura 2023 has now been confirmed

technical director Richard Chain has been dismissed from his position in ChivasThe club reported in a statement.

“Conviction, commitment and willingness from day one. Today we thank Professor Richard Chain and we wish him success in his future projects,” wrote Chivas in Twitter.

Likewise, the club from Guadalajara thanked the professionalism and dedication shown “during the six months that they remained at the head of Chivas“.

In the press release, it is explained that the departure of Richard Chainwhom they thank for his work, is one of several adjustments that the rojiblanca institution will undergo in the face of what will be the 2023 project, whose manager is not yet known, who will have to define the new coach of Chivas.

“As part of the club’s project for 2023, which includes a new Sports Director and several adjustments at different levels, Club Guadalajara reports that it was determined that Richard Chain and his coaching staff are no longer in charge of directing the First Team”.

Ricardo Cadena played a couple of final phases with Chivas, but it was not enough to keep him in the position ESPN

“Once the person in charge of the new project is appointed, and as decisions are made, all the adjustments of both the new DT, as well as the casualties and reinforcements will be announced to outline the squad that we will face next year.”

Richard Chain He spent six months on the bench Chivasto which he arrived after the dismissal of Marcelo Michel Leaño on Matchday 13 of Clausura 2022, a contest in which the strategist led Guadalajara to the quarterfinals, where they were eliminated by Atlas, after they beat Pumas in the playoffs.

In the Opening 2022, Chivasunder the technical direction of Richard Chainfinished in ninth position, but this time he fell in the reclassification against Puebla, an elimination that ended up costing the coach and Ricardo Peláez, who was in charge of the project, his job.