Angelique’s heartthrob who drove Sebastián Rulli crazy and now flees from the law

Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli

October 16, 2022 6:12 p.m.

The perfect example of a love relationship from soap operas that is transferred to real life is the one between Sebastián Rulli and Angelique Boyer. The protagonists of ‘What life stole from me’ found the same chemistry in reality and now they are one of the most stable couples in the entertainment world.

This is because in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to be overwhelmingly successful in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. However, there was a man who could have prevented this great love and who would have been the owner of Boyer’s heart. A man who could have made Rulli angry and jealous, something impossible for a gallant of Sebastian’s stature.

Now this same person is on the other side of the law and could be willing for the worst.

Luis Roberto Guzmán was Boyer’s heartthrob

The one played by José Luis in the novel ‘Lo que la vida me robó’ was part of a love triangle with the two of them in fiction. Now the actor is part of the Netflix series, ‘Cobra Kai’, and has the role of the character of Héctor Salazar, who does what he wants even if it is not legal.