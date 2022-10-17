America is heading for a historic tournament in the Apertura 2022Halftime

With a 38 point tournament on the regular phase and his devastating presentation against Puebla in the Liguilla, America is considered in this Opening Tournament 2022 as a strong contender for the title; however, his performance must consecrate him with the championship, in a contest that already has historical tints for the club.

The America of Fernando Ortiz can boast a epic step in this championship, based on wins and goals, which filled the ego of the azulcrema fans, thanks to gain their three classics, to impose a brand of triumphs of the club and even put a record of so many achieved in a series of Liguilla in short tournaments of Mexican soccer.

The brands of America del Tano

The Eagles they won their three Clásicos (Chivas, Cruz Azul and Pumas) in the current campaign and is the fourth time they succeed, the first ones were in Winter 1997, Closing 2013 and Opening 2017; his first victim this semester was the college picture, whom they defeated 3-0 on Matchday 8.

Then came the game against Machine, in which the azulcremas made history: they thrashed the sky-blue squad 7-0 and said score became the largest that the Eagles have dealt Cruz Azul throughout their rivalry; As if that were not enough, it is also the biggest win that the cement workers they have received in a official match.

For Matchday 15, one more edition of the National Classic in which Chivas was outscored 2-1thus consummating the azulcremas a series of victories against the sports arch-rivals.

For Matchday 14, america signed a streak of nine wins consecutive, surpassing the eight obtained by Miguel Ángel “Zurdo” López in 1993 and Jorge Solari in 1997 with the Águilas. The aspiration was to achieve the 12 wins that Necaxa, León and Cruz Azul have as the record for the greatest number of successes in a row for a club, which they achieved in the 1934-1935 Season, Clausura 2019 and Guard1anes 2020, respectively; nevertheless, Saints stopped the walk of the blue creams with a 3-3 draw in a pending match of the fifth date that was played on September 14.

As if that were not enough, the offensive power Americanista was also the best in the Regular Phase at accumulate 38 goalsequaling the figure achieved by Mario Carrillo’s Eagles in the Clausura 2005.

The Super League of the Eagles

With the leadership in their hands, the Eagles obtained their direct ticket to Liguilla ensuring that each series will be played at home including a hypothetical Final. Puebla was defined as the rival in the Quarter finals.

in the match of GoingFernando Ortiz’s team surprised with a 6-1, the second thrashing of the Ave over La Franja in its history; the first was on matchday 20 of the 1955-56 season with a 6-0 win; for the Lapthe goalscoring rhythm continued with a 5-1 to close an aggregate of 11-2.

this bookmark broke the record for goals in a Liguilla bracket since the establishment of the short tournaments in Mexican soccer. And it is that the azulcremas managed to overcome the 9-0 that Toluca gave, also to the sweet potato growers in the Summer of 2000. That series had a 2-0 in favor of the scarlet in the First Leg and in the Vuelta the sentence of 7-0 . El Diablo advanced to the Final and were crowned by the hand of Enrique Meza.