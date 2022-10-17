Adamari López enjoys life with a new heartthrob but they already discovered the deception

Adamari Lopez

October 17, 2022 09:20 a.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Adamari López has been one of the most popular Latin stars in recent weeks, especially since she gave an interview talking about how her life had changed with the pandemic and the separation from her daughter’s father, Toni Costa.

He did not reveal the reason for the breakup, but his words left the door open to the possibility of infidelity on his part. The suspicions increased even more with his latest videos and Instagram reels, since more than one has interpreted them as indirect against Toni and his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Adamari:

ADAMARI LÓPEZ’S ENIGMATIC REACTION TO TONI AND EVELYN’S WEDDING RUMORS

ADAMARI LÓPEZ CLOSES THEIR MOUTH TO ALL THOSE WHO QUESTIONED HER ABOUT HER RELATIONSHIP WITH HER EX-MOTHER-IN-LAW

Adamari has denied the accusations but now, she would be enjoying life with a new heartthrob.

But they already discovered Adamari’s deception

Instagram post by Pérez-Ruiz and Adamari

“They are a couple? They look great,” asked a user after the latest Instagram post where they look more than caramelized on the cover. However, another user was responsible for answering: “I don’t think so because he likes boys.”

This heartthrob is Carlos Pérez-Ruiz, who due to the number and content of the publications they have uploaded together, more than one has understood that they would only be friends.