Yoenis Céspedes DEBUT in the Dominican Republic and Águilas Cibaeñas defeated Gigantes – SwingCompleto

By Robiel Vega

The opening day of the Dominican League (LIDOM) saw how the player from Granma Yoenis Cespedes he returned to active play after more than two years and despite failing to connect with a hit, his team defeated the Gigantes del Cibao with a score of three runs to one, in a match where Cubans Yunieski Maya and Henry Urrutia also saw action.

“La Power” went 0-4 with a strikeout, but his team scored the necessary runs to take the victory. In the same first inning Melky Cabrera pushed the first for the Eagles with an RBI single between first and second in the opening chapter that made it 1×0, which lasted until the sixth inning, when the Giants tied the match with a single by Carlos I hit center field.

The decision came in the lucky seven, when Andretty Cordero drove in two with a double between left and center and put the final score at 3×1, although he was put out at third trying to triple the hit.

Yunieski Maya fulfilled his role as starter, working five innings, without allowing runs and with two hits allowed and although he did not win, he did leave an excellent image. Heoff Harlieb in relief role was the winning pitcher and Emilio Vargas lost. For the Giants, Henry Urrutia from Las Tunas could not do justice to himself by going blank and not scoring a hit.

Despite not showing off his best version, the most important thing is that Yoenis Céspedes officially stepped on the pitch again and that one of the best Cuban hitters of the 21st century, with 165 home runs and 528 RBIs in the Major Leagues, agrees lap.

The Cibao Giants continue to play this Sunday in Santiago de los Caballeros, with the second match of the recently started season, in which they will face the Cibao Eagles again in a match scheduled to start at four in the afternoon, at the Cibao Stadium. .