With two casualties! Real Madrid confirms the 23 players who will face the classic against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu

2022-10-15

One day before the classic against FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid confirmed the list of players who will face the match this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Among the novelties, the merengue team recovered the players Karim Benzema and Antonio Rüdiger for this crucial commitment for matchday 9.

The German defender will arrive just in time after the tremendous clash in Shakhtar Donetsk for matchday 4 of the Champions League.

The other key piece that the Italian recovers is Karim Benzema. The merengue striker will surely be a starter in the classic.

The Real Madrid list is made up of: Lunin, Luis López, Cañizares, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Mariano.

DEFINITE DISMISSAL

Among the sensitive casualties of the white team to face Xavi’s Barcelona are: Thibout Courtois and Dani Ceballos. At a press conference, Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, confirmed both casualties for the game.