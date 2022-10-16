Sports

With two casualties! Real Madrid confirms the 23 players who will face the classic against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu

Photo of CodeList CodeList5 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

2022-10-15

One day before the classic against FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid confirmed the list of players who will face the match this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Among the novelties, the merengue team recovered the players Karim Benzema and Antonio Rüdiger for this crucial commitment for matchday 9.

The German defender will arrive just in time after the tremendous clash in Shakhtar Donetsk for matchday 4 of the Champions League.

The other key piece that the Italian recovers is Karim Benzema. The merengue striker will surely be a starter in the classic.

You can see: PSG wants him back after shining, but the footballer refuses to return: ”It’s not in my head”

The Real Madrid list is made up of: Lunin, Luis López, Cañizares, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Mariano.

DEFINITE DISMISSAL

Among the sensitive casualties of the white team to face Xavi’s Barcelona are: Thibout Courtois and Dani Ceballos. At a press conference, Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, confirmed both casualties for the game.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList5 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Five clubs go for two tickets to the RepechageHalftime

3 weeks ago

The historical record of Julio Urías with the Los Angeles Dodgers never seen before in 146 years of the MLB

2 weeks ago

Peruvian Under 20 team: the conclusions left by their participation in the 2022 Revelations Cup and which players stand out in the category | Gustavo Roverano | RMMD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

2 weeks ago

Where and how to watch the Chivas players LIVE?

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button