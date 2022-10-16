Will you do the same with Chivas?

Guadalajara’s new Sporting Director explained the points he would cover when he held the same position at Málaga.

Chivas is about to live a nNew stage in its great history in Mexican soccer due to the decision of Amaury Vergara and the Board of Directors that decided to hire Fernando Hierro as Sporting Director of the Flock, since he has only held it once within a club: Málaga.

The former Real Madrid defender became Sports Director of the Spanish National Team in 2007being part of the staff that won the European Championship title and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, leaving that position in 2011. Upon his departure, the Blue and Whites convinced him to join the project, a position he accepted and was originally agreed to four years.

In his presentation as General Manager of said institution, Hierro made clear the points to which a director of any institution should pay attentionso now that it will arrive in Guadalajara, it could emphasize those same concepts that it emphasized when it was presented in August 2011.

“The one from general manager does not include only the sports areaobviously the sports field is what it could offer for four years, but also the relations with the Federation, with the Professional Soccer League, with sports institutions, ”he explained at a press conference.

It should be clarified that in Malaga he only collaborated for a yearsince he decided to step aside due to financial problems that the institution presented and that caused delays in payments of all the staff, including soccer players, despite the fact that the best campaign of the club was recorded at the end of the Spanish League in fourth place, entering the Champions League.

