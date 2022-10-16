Wife of singer Ruby Pérez dies

The wife of the singer Rubby Pérez, Inés Lizardo, died this Saturday night at the Abreu clinic, just at the moment when the merenguero took the stage at the Wortham Theater Center located, in the concert “Viva Latin America” ​​with the Houston Latin American Philharmonic.

Inés suffered from breast cancer, with which she had been fighting for two years and after her health situation worsened, Rubby had decided to suspend her presentation with the Houston Philharmonic, but her own wife, moments before she died, encouraged him to did not stop acting, so the artist continued with his agenda.

“Just at the time that Rubby missed the call to perform with the Houston Latin American Philharmonic, his wife died, something very unfortunate for all of us,” explained Fernando Soto, Rubby Pérez’s manager.

Rubby and Inés had been married for 50 years, they fell in love at 17, but they had known each other since they were seven or eight years old, in Haina, where they are from, so they had a lifetime together.

The remains of Inés Lizardo will be veiled starting this Monday at the Blandino de la Abraham Lincoln funeral home, but it will be upon Rubby Pérez’s arrival in the country that they will give more details on this subject.