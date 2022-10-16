Why do I have dark circles under my eyes if I sleep well? Four diseases that may be behind this problem

The baggy eyes They are an alteration of the coloration of the skin that is located just below the eyes. Its appearance is due to an excessive production of melanin (a substance that gives color to the skin, the iris of the eye…) and due to the dilation of the blood vessels in this area.

They can be bluish, grayish, or even purple in color. And, although it is an eminently aesthetic problem, dark circles can also be symptom of a health problem.

It could be, therefore, a signal that something is not working properly in our body.

Dark circles due to lack of sleep and fatigue

The most common thing is that dark circles are telling us that we are not having a restful sleep. The Spanish Sleep Society explains that an adult should sleep between 7 and 9 hours a day. Children and adolescents, on the other hand, from 9 hours and a half to 11 hours and a half.

More than 12 million Spaniards sleep poorly, and 45% of the population will suffer, at some point in their lives, from a serious sleep disorder:

chronic insomnia

hardly sleep

Restless legs syndrome.





However, these are not the only causes of dark circles, as explained by the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (AEDV).

Dermatologists emphasize that “there are people who have a correct day of rest and are not freed from this unsightly presence.”

And they warn that the skin of the dark circles is five times thinner than that of the rest of the body, so it is more sensitive. Hence, it is very important to exercise extreme caution when we decide to use products indicated for dark circles.

Anemia, the first disease that can be discovered by dark circles

In the case of anemia, the eyes, or rather what surrounds them, are also the mirror in which this disease is reflected, which also produces dark circles.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “a healthy diet helps protect us from malnutrition in all its forms, as well as non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer”.

For this reason, it is essential to have a varied and balanced diet to avoid the appearance of pathologies that can compromise our state of health.

Because if we don’t, one of the problems that can arise from a poor diet is anemiawhich is nothing more than a low number of red blood cells, or red blood cells, in the blood.

And the red blood cells fulfill an essential function: oxygen transport in the blood and its release in the different tissues.

Therefore, when not diagnosed and treated early, anemia can become serious and life-threatening.

How do you explain the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI),

“The cause of the vast majority of iron deficiency anemias (iron deficiency anemias) is the loss of red blood cells (hemorrhages).”

“And these hemorrhages occur above all in the digestive system, due to ulcers, polyps, etc.”

“Y in women during their fertile life due to gynecological losseslike menstruation.

There are also other types of anemia:

Consequences of other diseases : kidney, heart failure…

: kidney, heart failure… for lack of b12 vitamin . This nutrient is present in foods of plant origin. In the case of people who follow a vegetarian diet, it is the only supplement that they should take.

Folic acid. Anemia due to folic acid deficiency is more common among pregnant women, people who consume alcohol in excess or due to the prescription of certain medications.

The SEMI explains that “today most anemias have a good solution. Although it can be more difficult to correct if there is a failure in the production of blood by the bone marrow, either because it is insufficient, it has filled with fibrous tissue or it is invaded by tumor cells. But even so, current medicine offers remedies to improve the situation.





Fluid retention also produces dark circles

Another reason for the appearance of dark circles is the fluid retention. It is a problem that affects many people and that does not understand gender. But the reality is that women are more prone than men to swelling that is a consequence of the accumulation of fluids in the body.

hydrate properly. It is important to strictly follow this important health rule: you have to drink two liters of water a day to maintain proper hydration. It is not a good idea to think that to end fluid retention you should reduce your water intake, because this is not the case. Furthermore, hydration helps the body expel toxins through urine. Reduce salt intake. Many foods have a natural concentration of sodium, so you should avoid adding salt to foods. The explanation is very simple: the greater amount of salt consumed, the more water is retained in our body. moderate physical activity. It should be done between 3 and 4 times a week and with an estimated duration of 45 to 60 minutes, minimum. Sport is key to combat constipation, which helps eliminate fluids. Opt for diuretic foods. For example, oatmeal, blueberries, asparagus or artichoke.

Although the causes are very diverse, it may be due to hormonal changes that occur at different stages of life: pregnancy, adolescence or during menstruation. Also due to genetic inheritance or lifestyle (sedentary lifestyle, low fiber intake…).

According to the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine, kidney failure “is the slow loss of kidney function over time: and being damaged they cannot eliminate waste or excess water from the body.”

Diabetes and high blood pressure can cause kidney failure, a disease that has no cure, but for which “we do have treatments that help us live with quality for a long time, including dialysis and kidney transplantation.”

Other symptoms of kidney failure are:

loss of appetite

Fatigue.

skin dryness

Weightloss.

Drowsiness.

Muscle cramps.

Hypothyroidism also produces dark circles

The thyroid is a gland that is located in the front of the neck and regulates metabolism through the production of thyroid hormone. Internal medicine experts point out that the hypothyroidism “It occurs when the thyroid gland produces less hormone than is necessary for the proper functioning of the body.”

It is a mostly female disease and occurs especially after giving birth. It is a pathology that, although there is no cure, is treated very simply with a drug that contains thyroid hormone synthetically.

“Its symptoms can sometimes be confused with those of other illnesses such as depression, anxiety, etc. and they are generally easily treatable diseases”.

Therefore, the first thing to do in case of doubt is to go to the doctor to request tests that confirm or rule out the diagnosis of hypothyroidism.