Who takes it? Time and channel to see the Ballon d’Or gala in Paris this Monday and the list of nominees
2022-10-16
All roads point to Karim Benzema. in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo in the real Madrid For many years, few would have placed the Franco-Algerian striker, at 34, as the great favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or, which will be delivered by France Football magazine this Monday in Paris.
The role that Cristiano Ronaldo would have in the Ballon d’Or gala
His numbers from last season do not seem to leave any doubt that he could be Benzema who succeeds the Argentine Leo Messi at the ceremony scheduled for tomorrow at the Theater du Chatelet starting at 8:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. in Honduras).
His Spanish league and Champions League titles with the real Madridin addition to the League of Nations with the French team, together with his 50 goals scored the previous year, make his coronation seem announced.
your rivals
Lewandowskiwhich could not win the Ballon d’Or in 2020 as it was canceled due to the pandemic, shone nationally, but not internationally, just like Mbappewhile Mane has a better cover letter, being a finalist in the Champions League and runner-up in the Premier with the Liverpoolin addition to winning the African Cup with Senegal.
L’Equipe explains why Messi is not nominated for the Ballon d’Or
Own Leo Messi seems to have ceded the crown to Benzemaadmitting that the Frenchman deserves this year an award that the Argentine has won seven times.
“I think there are no doubts, it is very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year. He ended up consecrating himself with the Champions League, being fundamental from the round of 16 forward in all the games. I think there are no doubts this year”, affirmed the player of the PSG for T&C.
Time and transmission
The Ballon d’Or ceremony will start at 12:30 PM (Honduran time) and can be seen through the signal from ESPN and Star +. You can also follow all incidents in Diez.hn.
No favorite in women
In the women’s Ballon d’Or, the award seemed destined for the Englishwoman Beth Meadof Arsenaldeclared the best player in the European Championship won by her team, Englandin a competition in which she shared the first place in the ranking of scorers.
but the spanish Alexia Putellaswho won the last Ballon d’Or, won the award for best UEFA player to the general surprise, despite being injured for several months and not having been in the continental selection competition in July.
Best goalkeeper of the campaign
The Parisian ceremony will also crown the best goalkeeper of the season (Yashin Trophy), promised to the Belgian goalkeeper of the real Madrid, Thibaut Courtoisand the most outstanding young player (Kopa Trophy).
Added to these awards is a new reward, created in this edition, the “Sócrates Prize”, to highlight the work of footballers, men or women, committed to social and charitable projects.
The 30 nominees for the men’s Ballon d’Or
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
Rafael Leão (AC Milan)
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Riyadh Mahrez (Manchester City)
Casemiro (Real Madrid)
Heung Min Son (Tottenham)
Fabinho (Liverpool)
Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)
Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Vinicius (Real Madrid)
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
Luis Diaz (Liverpool)
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
Mike Maignan (AC Milan)
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)
Phil Foden (Manchester City)
Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)
Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
Kevin DeBruyne (Manchester City)
Erling Haland (Manchester City)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Dusan Vlahović (Juventus)
Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)
The 30 nominees for the women’s Ballon d’Or
Vivianne MiedemaArsenal
Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)
Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
Catarina Macario (Lyons)
Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)
Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)
Millie Bright (Chelsea)
Ada Hegerberg (Lyons)
Marie-Antoine`e Katoto (PSG)
Beth MeadArsenal
Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave)
Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)
Wendie Renard (Lyons)
Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)
Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
Selma Bacha (Lyons)
Lucy Bronze (Manchester City / Barcelona)
Christiane Endler (Lyons)
Kadidiatou Diani (PSG)
Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)