Who takes it? Time and channel to see the Ballon d’Or gala in Paris this Monday and the list of nominees

2022-10-16

All roads point to Karim Benzema. in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo in the real Madrid For many years, few would have placed the Franco-Algerian striker, at 34, as the great favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or, which will be delivered by France Football magazine this Monday in Paris. The role that Cristiano Ronaldo would have in the Ballon d’Or gala His numbers from last season do not seem to leave any doubt that he could be Benzema who succeeds the Argentine Leo Messi at the ceremony scheduled for tomorrow at the Theater du Chatelet starting at 8:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. in Honduras). His Spanish league and Champions League titles with the real Madridin addition to the League of Nations with the French team, together with his 50 goals scored the previous year, make his coronation seem announced.

your rivals Lewandowskiwhich could not win the Ballon d’Or in 2020 as it was canceled due to the pandemic, shone nationally, but not internationally, just like Mbappewhile Mane has a better cover letter, being a finalist in the Champions League and runner-up in the Premier with the Liverpoolin addition to winning the African Cup with Senegal. L’Equipe explains why Messi is not nominated for the Ballon d’Or Own Leo Messi seems to have ceded the crown to Benzemaadmitting that the Frenchman deserves this year an award that the Argentine has won seven times. “I think there are no doubts, it is very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year. He ended up consecrating himself with the Champions League, being fundamental from the round of 16 forward in all the games. I think there are no doubts this year”, affirmed the player of the PSG for T&C. Time and transmission The Ballon d’Or ceremony will start at 12:30 PM (Honduran time) and can be seen through the signal from ESPN and Star +. You can also follow all incidents in Diez.hn.

No favorite in women In the women’s Ballon d’Or, the award seemed destined for the Englishwoman Beth Meadof Arsenaldeclared the best player in the European Championship won by her team, Englandin a competition in which she shared the first place in the ranking of scorers. but the spanish Alexia Putellaswho won the last Ballon d’Or, won the award for best UEFA player to the general surprise, despite being injured for several months and not having been in the continental selection competition in July.