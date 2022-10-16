WhatsApp will let you edit messages once sent

WhatsApp logo. (photo: Addictions)

The application of WhatsApp has a new update in its beta version for devices Android, that allows users to edit the content of the text messages that have already been shipped for a limited time.

This new update, identified as beta 2.22.22.14will also allow people who receive the edited messages recognize that their content has been modified thanks to a small label located at the bottom right of the text.

As reported by the WABetaInfo website, the new WhatsApp functionality can only be used within the first 15 minutes after the original message was sent. Once that timestamp has passed, the content of the text cannot be modified by the user who sent it.

Editing messages in WhatsApp is available for the beta version of the application. (WABetaAInfo)

Regarding notifications of messages within the app, it’s unknown if people will have the ability to receive one when a message has been edited in the conversation. This is because the functionality of WhatsApp still in its early stage developingalthough it is already possible to access it if the users belong to the beta program of the platform.

WhatsApp is also working on a new update specifically dedicated to expanding once again the maximum capacity of people that can integrate a chat group.

WhatsApp beta version increases number of chat group participants to 1,024 people (WABetaInfo)

According to WABetaInfo, the current limit of 256 participants was first extended to 512 participants and now it is developing the option that this limit reaches the 1,024 peoplewho would be enabled to form these chat rooms.

The website He also indicated that people who have access to WhatsApp beta tests and who want to confirm if this new functionality is available on their devices, it is advisable to try to add a person to an existing group in order to see the limit number that is indicated in your version.

Unlike the functionality of message editingwhich was aimed at a certain audience, this new function of groups of WhatsApp that remains in development is accessible to all people who have both a smartphone with the Android operating system and those who have an iPhone.

In the case of the administrators of the new extended groupsWhatsApp is also working on the development of moderation tools such as the inclusion of a waiting room for people who wish to be new members of these group conversations.

WhatsApp update will allow group administrators to moderate and approve the entry of new members manually. (WABetaInfo)

The administrators will be in charge of allowing access to new members, although to access this option you have to activate a option within the menu of group settings indicating that they are the ones in charge of allowing the access of all the people who want to join the room.

