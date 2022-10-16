What many believed about the relationship between Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva is confirmed

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto

October 16, 2022

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

The rumors have been growing and Soto himself had to go out and clarify everything. However, now something very relevant about the couple could have been confirmed.

What many believed of Soto and Baeva

Instagram posts by Irina and Soto

Receiving comments, criticism and opinions as a star is more than normal, but this couple has decided to restrict comments on their Instagram posts and stories, making it clear that, as many might think, they would be fed up with the rumors.