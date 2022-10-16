What many believed about the relationship between Altair Jarabo and her husband is confirmed

Altair Jarabo

October 15, 2022 5:25 p.m.

Soap opera actress Altair Jarabo made a TikTok video in which she revealed her true reasons for marrying businessman Frederic García. And unlike what many believed, money is not the real reason.

Recall that many users have mentioned that the actress married a man much older than her, because he is a millionaire businessman; but the truth would be totally different since the actress mentioned it in her TikTok video.

In said video they asked her “How is the relationship with your husband who is older than you? And she without hesitation replied: “apart from the fact that I highly recommend them, I feel cared for, loved, that’s how it should be,” said Jarabo.

Altaír Jarabo is 19 years younger than her husband

And it is very true that he is very aware of her, because they spent a million at the wedding, he also accompanies her on trips and pleases her in all her tastes, as well as taking care of the kitchen at home, since the remembered Carlota He doesn’t like having to cook at all.