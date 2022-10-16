What could Boone have done differently in Game 3? Now to fight for the season

The Yankees entered Saturday 0-167 entering the ninth inning with a lead of two or more runs in their illustrious postseason history. But as is known, the relief of New York has been decimated since the second half of the regular season. That became clear on Saturday, when Peralta—clearly tired after pitching in the first two games as well—and Schmidt combined to allow five singles and three runs in the ninth inning, a Cleveland reaction capped by a walk-off hit by Oscar González with two outs and the bases loaded.