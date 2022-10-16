TUDN narrator launches controversial comment against Jürgen Damm’s physicist

Jurgen Damm He has done the impossible to try to earn a place in the starting eleven of the America by Fernando Ortiz. The 29-year-old Mexican has had to deal with a lot of internal competition, but he has responded to every challenge.

For the Vuelta de Quarterfinals, against Puebla, the winger came on as a substitute in the second half and scored a goal, which was eventually annulled for being out of place. But while everyone thought it was a valid entry, Damm celebrated in the style of Cristiano Ronaldo, taking off his shirt and shouting the already famous “Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss.”

While the Eagles players ran to hug Jürgen Raúl Pérez, famous narrator of TUDN, made a controversial comment about the physique of the Mexican attacker, which caused the astonishment of his other teammates.

“Jürgen Damm appears and makes a great individual play, also the one they gave him was a great serve, by the way. Y then he takes off his shirt and shows his miseries“, expressed Raúl Pérez, although it should be clarified that, due to the tone and that he said it, it was a joke.

The good thing is that the comment was there and not step overalthough knowing Jürgen Damm it is likely that he will take hold of it to make a publication on his personal social networks that the fans like a lot.

