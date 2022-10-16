Tragedy in a film by Ludwika Paleta; one person dead and one person missing during filming

In the filming of the film ‘Wedding Night’, directed by and starring the actor Osvaldo Benavides, in which the actress Ludwika Palettea tragedy occurred after one person died and another disappeared on the beaches of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Last Thursday, October 13, the death of an extra from the film who has been identified as Marco Antonio Cruie, 46, while the missing person is Luis Manuel Gutiérrez, 47. Both were swept away by the tide of Majahual beach when, after a day of filming on October 12, they they gathered with other extras to mingle.

Three of the actors entered the sea and could not face the strong waves, according to the report of the authorities. At the moment it is unknown if this tragedy will cause the delay of the film, since the release date of the film whose leading role belongs to Ludwika Paleta had not been revealed either.

The Civil Protection Coordination of Oaxaca (CEPCO) released the details about the death of the actors: Marco Antonio died after hitting a rock, while Luis Manuel is missing, so his body is being sought by the Ministry of Navy-Navy of Mexico, because it could have reached the sea.

The third man who entered the sea was rescued alive by the SEMAR Naval Search and Rescue Station, which found the body of Marco Antonio, who was dragged by the strong waves.

Regarding the tragedy, the Traziende Film production house published a statement in which it disclosed the situation and sent condolences to the affected families.

“Traziende Films and the producers of Noche de bodas express, with deep sorrow, their deepest condolences to the families and friends of our colleagues who suffered an unfortunate tragedy yesterday on the coast of Oaxaca. Three of our colleagues, belonging to the cast of extras, decided to take advantage of their day off to visit a beach where, moments later, due to the strong waves that prevailed in the area, it was impossible for them to get out of the sea by themselves, triggering the terrible event where one of them lost their lives; while another, at the moment, is missing.

Ludwika Palette He had shared a publication in which he demonstrated his pride in belonging to the Osvaldo Benavidez project with whom he participated with Thalía in the Telenovela ‘María la del barrio’ 25 years ago.

