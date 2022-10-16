Entertainment

Tragedy in a film by Ludwika Paleta; one person dead and one person missing during filming

In the filming of the film ‘Wedding Night’, directed by and starring the actor Osvaldo Benavides, in which the actress Ludwika Palettea tragedy occurred after one person died and another disappeared on the beaches of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Last Thursday, October 13, the death of an extra from the film who has been identified as Marco Antonio Cruie, 46, while the missing person is Luis Manuel Gutiérrez, 47. Both were swept away by the tide of Majahual beach when, after a day of filming on October 12, they they gathered with other extras to mingle.

