In addition to the quarterback, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other celebrities were also in attendance.

The owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraftmarried Dr. Dana Blumberg on Friday night at the Hall des Lumières in Manhattan, New York, with around 250 guests present at the event, including legends of the Pats and multiple celebrities from the show.

Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill had performances at the weddingwhile old friends from kraftJon Bon Jovi and Kenny Chesney, were also present at the event.

The star quarterback Tom Brady was among the former players of the patriots who attended the celebration. He was joined by his former teammates Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss, Andre Tippett, Vince Wilfork, Richard Seymour, Ty Law, Jerod Mayo and Troy Brown. Of the current players of the patriotsDevin McCourty, Matthew Slater and David Andrews were in attendance.

Bledsoe shared an image of the celebration on his Instagram account, accompanying the image with the caption, “Great night celebrating RKK and Dana with some old friends.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver attended the wedding.

According to Page Six, kraft and Blumberg invited attendees to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party, asking them to dress casually, but not specifying the reason for the party.

According to reports, a 10-minute video was played to attendees before kraft81, and Blumberg, 47, were introduced as married couple by the voice of veteran television narrator Al Michaels.

kraft acquired the patriots in 1994 and since then the franchise has accumulated 10 appearances in the Super Bowl and six championships after the seasons of 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Brady he was the starting quarterback in all those Super Bowl championships and Bill Belichick the franchise’s head coach.