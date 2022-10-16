This is the SONG that Marc Anthony recorded as a DUET with Jennifer López before they got married | VIDEO

Perhaps this was the beginning of a long and lasting relationship, because in 1999 when they were just beginning their career Mark Anthony Y Jennifer Lopez they came together to sing a song a duet. This theme was recorded by both artists before get marryhowever, in the video song official They showed great chemistry that ended up uniting them in a fairly long-lasting marriage.

The song that Marc Anthony recorded a duet with Jennifer Lopez It was “Don’t love me”, it is a ballad that was included on JLo’s ‘On the 6’ album; It is said that this recording was one of the most successful within this record material of the “Diva del Bronx”. It should be noted that in that year the relationship between Marc and Jennifer was only professional because they both had their partner, and the Puerto Rican was about to get married.

Related news

The theme is a remake of the Italian song released in 1992, “No Armani” by Aleandro Baldi. The video official of this song that Marc Anthony recorded a duet with Jennifer Lopez reflects the story of a man who has a terminal illness for which he decides to end his relationship so that his partner, who does not suffer with him, has to leave.

Although “No me ames” was released in 1999, the song was officially published on YouTube in 2016; This has become one of the most popular songs of Jennifer Lopez Y Mark Anthony, currently has more than 155 million views. It is said that this theme opened the way to the relationship of both artists who years later married.

“Do not love me”, song that Marc Anthony recorded a duet with Jennifer Lopez prior to get marry it is included in the album ‘On the 6’ of the “Diva del Bronx”; It also has two versions, the original as a ballad and a tropical remix, the latter with a style closer to Marc’s.