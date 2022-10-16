Entertainment

This is the SONG that Marc Anthony recorded as a DUET with Jennifer López before they got married | VIDEO

Photo of CodeList CodeList9 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Perhaps this was the beginning of a long and lasting relationship, because in 1999 when they were just beginning their career Mark Anthony Y Jennifer Lopez they came together to sing a song a duet. This theme was recorded by both artists before get marryhowever, in the video song official They showed great chemistry that ended up uniting them in a fairly long-lasting marriage.

The song that Marc Anthony recorded a duet with Jennifer Lopez It was “Don’t love me”, it is a ballad that was included on JLo’s ‘On the 6’ album; It is said that this recording was one of the most successful within this record material of the “Diva del Bronx”. It should be noted that in that year the relationship between Marc and Jennifer was only professional because they both had their partner, and the Puerto Rican was about to get married.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList9 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Does Camila Cabello miss her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes?

2 weeks ago

The truth about the resurrection of Juan Gabriel is discovered

2 weeks ago

It wasn’t just money. The loss that Eduardo Capetillo suffered due to his jealousy

3 weeks ago

Pablo Lyle had a plan if he was declared innocent

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button