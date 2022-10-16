This is the MILLIONAIRE figure that Luis Miguel will charge per CONCERT on his next tour

After a long break away from the stage, Luis Miguel surprised his fans with a tour in which he will offer several concerts in Latin America and Europe. It is well known that their presentations are quite a show, so the tickets are worth a lot of money; and it is that these high costs have raised doubts about the millionaire figure that Bill to by concert.

It was in 2018 when Luis Miguel offered one last concert in Mexico at the National Auditorium, since that year all his fans had been waiting for the artist to announce a new tour. Now, keeping his followers on the lookout, the interpreter of “Under the table” plans to undertake a tour Therefore, it has been disclosed millionaire figure that Bill to per show.

It is well known that Luis Miguel He is one of the most sought-after artists in Mexico and Latin America, which is why, according to various sources, Luismi always charges a lot of money for his performances; now that the singer plans to embark on a tour has been revealed millionaire figure that Bill to by concert. This is an exorbitant figure that exceeds what other artists charge.

By concert, Luis Miguel charges between 950 thousand to 1 million dollars per concert, this is the millionaire figure that Bill to by show at your next tour. And it is that this amount has to do with the number of tickets sold, which always reach the Sold Out, as well as the property in which the presentation takes place; It should be noted that their concerts are mostly held in large venues.

Now what for this tour from 2023, louis miguelHe could charge a little more and this is due to the fact that many attendees are expected in around the 200 shows that he will offer, according to these numbers “El Sol” Bill to about 190 million dollars per concertthis being a net gain for him, where the expenses involved in organizing this type of presentation are left aside.