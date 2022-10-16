If there is something that characterizes the family of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez is that, apparently, harmony will not be part of the family group, at least for several years. And it is that the scandals between the daughters and with the alleged unrecognized son of the singer always leave new material and fabric to cut. And it is something that is always current in the programs and portals of shows in Latin America.

This time the news has to do with Juan José Rodríguez, popularly known as “the Puma Jr.”who is also a musician and who rose to fame for publicly declaring that he is the unrecognized son of the “Cougar” Rodriguez. However, the author of “Diosito Santo” has clarified on more than one occasion that the young man is not his son, but rather his brother, Osvaldo. And it is the latter who accepted him as his son and gave him the family name. Beyond this, the doubt will always remain floating in the air.

The unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez took sides in the fight between the singer and his daughters. Source: Terra Archive.

In television statements, “El Puma Jr.” referred to the family conflicts that surround the life of the “Cougar” Rodriguez, including the fight that the artist has had for years with his two oldest daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth. And, although he tried to be conciliatory, he made it clear which side he is on in the confrontation.

“El Puma Jr.” and his position in the fight between “Puma” Rodríguez and his daughters

A few weeks ago, the “Cougar” Rodriguez He was invited to the successful Argentine television program “La noche de Mirtha”, hosted by the renowned presenter Mirtha Legrand. There he was asked about his supposed son, and also about his daughters. Obviously upset and with no intention of talking too much about his private life, the “Puma” said that he only has female daughters -in reference to Liliana, Lilibeth and Genesis- and that he “Puma Jr.” it’s not his son.

In addition, the Venezuelan singer said that the relationship with Genesis “is perfect”, while the relationship with Liliana and Lilibeth does not have a good relationship. Days later, interviewed on the program “Happy Moms”, from the UCL signal, “El Puma Jr.” He referred to the statements of “Cougar” Rodriguezin addition to providing details about the family bond of the Rodríguez and about the relationship with their alleged sisters.

“We love each other very much and we are always supporting each other. Liliana is making a great career in animation, on television. Lilibeth with her songs. We take care of each other. I don’t think there is tension between them (for Puma, Liliana and Lilibeth ), but there is a lack of communication. They cannot reach an agreement,” he confessed “El Puma Jr.” to the “Happy Moms” program.

Also, “the Puma Jr.” he tried to dodge -and was even annoyed- all questions related to whether he would continue to insist that he is the unrecognized son of “El Puma” Rodriguez. In that sense, he tried to close the issue by clarifying that Osvaldo Rodríguez (brother of Puma) recognized him as his son and that is a reason for enough pride to keep the surname in the music environment.