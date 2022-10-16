The model and actress Emily Ratajkowski told all her truth about the romance with Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski has declared that she is single “for the first time” amid rumors that is dating brad pitt.

The 31-year-old model/actress filed for divorce from her husband of four yearsSebastian Bear-McClard34, in July following claims that he had been unfaithful to her and has since been linked with Brad, the heartthrob of Hollywood 58 years with reports. suggesting the pair have been on “a few dates”.

Related news

However, the star ‘Gone Girl’ Emily now he has set the record straight on the status of their relationship. When she was asked about Brad’s dating rumors, she told Variety.com: “I’m single for the first time in my life, basically, and I feel like I’m enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

He also mentioned his 2021 essay book ‘My Body’, adding: “One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and understanding that one of the best ways to be truly happy and have some semblance of control is to let go.”

Emily – who has 18-month-old son Sylvester with her ex Sebastian – was said to be devastated by the breakdown of her marriage, but a source told PEOPLE that she had a great time hanging out with Brad.

They said: “They [Emily y Brad] they have a lot to talk about and always have a lot of fun when they hang out. They keep in touch when they don’t see each other.”

The source added: “[El divorcio de Emily] it was unexpected and devastating. She is very relieved to be on the other side of everything now. She is doing well. She thinks Brad is amazing. They have been on a few dates and she is very much in love. She is very cute when she talks about Brad. She thinks he is a gentleman. It really has been the perfect time for her.”