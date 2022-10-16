The little-known facet of Laura Flores after moving away from acting

Laura Flores and her little-known facet

October 15, 2022 4:08 p.m.

Laura Flores is a Mexican actress who is undoubtedly considered one of the best, as she had great and important appearances in soap operas, throughout her career she starred in several soap operas such as “You are my destiny”, “La picara soñadora” or “Autumn Skin”, however, the actress had to leave the soap operas and even leave our country.

We know that the actress invested a large part of her fortune that she earned throughout her career, as a result of her effort and work for years, she was able to open her pet clinic which she had to close and currently has a new facet in her life that very few know, because Laura Flores was not only good for acting but also for cooking.

More entertainment news:

SHE HAD IT WELL KEPT, BELINDA HAS A LUXURY PLANE AT HER DISPOSAL AND THESE COMFORTS SHE HAS

CARLOS VILLAGRAN PAID A MILLION FOR A LUXURY CAR THAT YOU CAN’T BELIEVE AS HE CALLS IT

Currently we see Laura Flores in a cooking show called “Master Cheff”, however, she maintains her facet as a cook from a while ago, where together with her children she enjoys making a wide variety of desserts that she boasts through her social networks. , where we have seen her make donuts, cakes, flans among others, but she seems to be an expert in the culinary art.

Why did Laura Flores leave Mexico?

The actress Laura Flores decided to leave our country due to insecurity, since in 2008 she opened her first business, which is a veterinary clinic, some time later she decided to invest in a new one when she received threats from a criminal group to kidnap her daughter if she did not pay. some fees, that’s why we haven’t seen the actress in soap operas.