The enigmatic reaction of Adamari López to the wedding rumors of Toni and Evelyn

Toni with Evelyn and Adamari

October 16, 2022 09:03 a.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Adamari López has been one of the most popular Latin stars in recent weeks, especially since she gave an interview talking about how her life had changed with the pandemic and the separation from her daughter’s father, Toni Costa.

He did not reveal the reason for the breakup, but his words left the door open to the possibility of infidelity on his part. The suspicions increased even more with his latest videos and Instagram reels, since more than one has interpreted them as indirect against Toni and his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from them:

EVELYN BELTRÁN GETS FED UP AND CONFESSES IF SHE WAS THE THIRD IN DISCORD WITH TONI AND ADAMARI

A LOW BLOW FOR ADAMARI LÓPEZ, TONI COSTA AND HIS GIRLFRIEND WOULD HAVE TAKEN THE NEXT STEP

Adamari has denied the accusations but now, he would have sent an enigmatic message after the wedding speculations for a mysterious Toni ring.

Adamari’s reaction to wedding rumors

Instagram stories of Toni and Adamari

“I congratulate you for all the effort you are making every day. You are doing the best you can. You are making it. Please trust yourself,” says the message that Adamari shared in her Instagram stories, after several noticed Toni’s mysterious ring a few days ago, and several might wonder if it could be more than a motivational message.