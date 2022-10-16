The 5 things you did not know about Chapulín Colorado

The things you didn’t know about Chapulín Colorado

October 15, 2022 4:34 p.m.

El Chapulín Colorado is one of the funniest programs on Mexican television, it was one of the first programs of Roberto Gómez Bolaños and without a doubt it was one of the most popular characters of the comedian, who sought the idea that having a Mexican superhero who could fulfill the characteristics of our culture and customs.

Today we will talk about the five things you didn’t know about this fearful superhero better known as “El Chapulín Colorado”, we will start by revealing the real last name of the Chapulín, which was Colorado Lane, the second curiosity of the character is that his heart-shaped shield was thought by Chespirito to leave the teaching that all favors should be done with love.

Few know that the Chapulín had a cousin in the multiverse of Chespirito because it is about the little dangerous thief known as “El Chompiras”, few know all the tools that the Chapulín used to defend himself, since he carried a ‘Chipote Chillón’, “paralyzing chicharra ‘ and his Chiquitolina pills, and few know that the character was inspired by the Marvel superhero known as Superman, although Chespirito denied it and said that his character was better.

The appearance of Chapulín Colorado in Chavo del 8

There were two occasions in which we could see Chapulín Colorado in the famous program of El Chavo del 8, on one occasion he appeared during a class of Professor Jirafales in which he tried to make the children understand what the Professor explained to them, on another It was when he came to the neighborhood to help Doña Florinda.