Televisa would not get tired of using Verónica Castro and now it will confront her with who she least wants to see

October 16, 2022 06:00 a.m.

That Verónica Castro is in the middle of the scandal no one can deny, just as it cannot be denied that one of the pillars in Vero’s career is Televisa, and now the television station would like to return to profit with the presenter of “Mala noche no” .

It turns out that one of the programs that the San Ángel television station has is Who is the mask? and for the 4th season she would have thought to bet everything and use her “ace up her sleeve” named Verónica Castro and confront her with Yolanda Andrade.

And it is that among the supposed stars Verónica, Yolanda and Christian Nodal would be invited; everything to attract the public because the controversy between the first two for their alleged relationship would be one of the most anticipated gossip; while Nodal’s personality and his breakup with Belinda would be his second point to have a rating.

But will Yolanda accept the project?

And it is that Yolanda is a “talent” of the Televisa competition, since Yolanda has had a good career on TV Azteca, so it is rumored that she could not participate in this Televisa program; however “at tea time” the money will rule as has been seen on other occasions.