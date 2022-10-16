News

Tanks purchased to reinforce security arrive in Haiti

Photo of CodeList CodeList3 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

The canadian government delivered to the Haitian National Police 18 tanks, of which four have already been received by the authorities, in order to carry out police deployment to confront the gangs that take over the country.

According to the Haitian Gazette, members of the Canadian military are also expected.

Likewise, authorized personnel were mobilized to teach the Police how to use the donated equipment.

The weapons, armored vehicles and ammunition sent by Canada have a value of 18 million dollars.

The tanks dispatched are Tier 7 and resist gang firepower.

The G9 gang had foiled a police operation aimed at unlocking varreux, so the vehicles that the police had had to withdraw and remain in a state of repair.

For her part, the former first lady michele duvalier He congratulated on Twitter (@mbduvalier) the action of the Canadian people with their country.

Haiti ???? cherie ?? Materials and equipment commanded in Canada ???? pour the PNH ?????
?? pic.twitter.com/4QzZaelCqw

— Michele B. Duvalier (@mbduvalier) October 15, 2022

}); fbq('track', 'PageView');

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList3 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

The 25 best cities to live in the United States, according to Fortune: it’s not Washington or Miami or New York

2 weeks ago

Uvalde: School District Police Officers Suspended After May Shooting

1 week ago

How to apply for a place in the new US immigration program for Venezuelans, how long you can stay and other key questions

1 day ago

Biden: “Nuclear Armageddon” Is Closer Than Ever Since the Cuban Missile Crisis | International

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button