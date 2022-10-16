Take a breath before seeing Belinda totally PELONA

Singer Belinda 33 years old is one of the great voices in Spanish. She currently divides her work schedule between Mexico and Spain but she does not stop offering her most classic songs to her fans every time she goes on stage, without going any further this week she was part of the October parties in Guadalajara.

Belinda She is very active on social networks and makes contact with her fans through them. Only on Instagram she accumulates more than 15 million followers from all latitudes who are aware of her movements and for them she shares photos of her best looks and poses.

Related news

There is no doubt that Belinda It has also become a benchmark in fashion thanks to its good taste and style to dress. But in addition to that, the singer shares with her most faithful followers moments of her family, postcards of her routine and also of her frequent trips.

Belinda. Source: Terra archive

But now Belinda He left his followers open-mouthed by publishing a sensual photo in which she is seen completely bare, without any hair. She poses lying down with a printed one-piece swimsuit and a matching camisole, she has a strong make up, a choker and designs on her skin.

Belinda hairless. Source: instagram @belindapop

Belinda It was only limited to accompanying the impressive postcard with the name of Abraham Mateo, so it is thought that this is an image of a clip of a new and upcoming musical collaboration. Immediately, the fans of Christian Nodal’s ex reacted to the publication with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.