She loved Eduardo Capetillo with everything, he rejected her and now love does not forgive her

October 15, 2022 5:30 p.m.

When you think of Eduardo Capetillo at this moment in the entertainment world, you immediately associate it with the name of your partner, Biby Gaytán. Without a doubt, they are a perfect example of a professional relationship that moved into a personal and loving relationship and many envy their connection.

Surely the ones who most are their ex-partners since in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to have overwhelming success in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. In fact, there is a star whose life was never the same after being with Capetillo.

Eduardo broke her heart and from there, the life of this actress has gone downhill and it seems that she wants revenge.

It was Marjorie de Sousa who rejected Capetillo

Her attraction to Capetillo occurred in the telenovela ‘Pecadora’, released in 2009, where the actor ended up rejecting her and leaving her aside for the protagonist. Since then, Marjorie has continued to suffer quite a few complications.

In real life, she has been involved in a legal battle with her ex, Julián Gil, for the custody of her son and would even have denied that the little boy saw his father out of apparent resentment and it would even seem that he wanted to hurt Gil.