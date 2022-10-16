Real Madrid: schedules and how to watch the Clásico on October 16 on television and the internet

Inter gives another blow to FC Barcelona in the Champions League 1:50

(CNN Spanish) — It doesn’t matter what country you’re from. If you like football, you will surely want to see this weekend Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, ​​the “Clásico” of Spain, which will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu.

It is the first Spanish LaLiga “Clasico” of the 2022/2023 season and appears as a small ‘entry’ in the great football menu that awaits us for the following month with the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

And we couldn’t have asked for a better scenario: both the Blaugrana and the Merengues will arrive at the Clásico as the best teams after eight rounds of the tournament. Both have won seven games and tied one, so they have 22 points. Barcelona is the leader because it has a goal difference of +19 and Real Madrid is second with a difference of +12.

So whoever wins is the leader in LaLiga and, if there is a tie, Barcelona stays on top. Should Real Madrid win, it could be a dream week, as the 2022 Ballon d’Or is held the day after the match and Karim Benzema, the top merengue star, is the favorite to win the award male.

Below, we present all the information you need to know to enjoy the “Clásico” in Spain.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid – Date 9, LaLiga 2022/2023

Schedules

Sunday October 16, 2022.

Spain: 4:15 p.m.

Mexico: 9:15 a.m.

Argentina: 11:15 a.m.

Colombia: 9:15 a.m.

Miami: 10:15 a.m.

How to watch live?