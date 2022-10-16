Patricia Manterola shines under the sun with a pink bikini

The beautiful singer Patricia Manterola promotes on his Instagram profile his new lyrics and his passion for pastel colors in a fun video where, in addition, confesses a fan of the color pink. What do you not like the color pink? I don’t like it…I love it!!! It was the legend with whom he shared one of his most daring tastes with his 1.3 million followers.

In a sensual and tiny pink bikini, Patricia Manterola He made his community happy on that social network and I don’t hesitate to thank him for the beautiful postcard to start the day happy and motivated to give his best during the week. The beautiful 50-year-old singer He showed his well-preserved figure and those hours he spends in the gym to maintain his physical condition and perform the elaborate choreographies during his presentations in shows or on television.

Patricia is 50 years old. Photo: @patriciamanterola

Patricia Manterola declared herself a fan of the color pink

In addition to wearing clothes and wigs in pink, Patricia Manterola knows how to wear the color gold. We can see this when she uploaded a sensual photograph inside a jacuzzi and put on a gold one-piece swimsuit. In the background you could see a huge Mexican flag and a fairly urban setting. She wore gold glasses long black hair and light makeup.

Patricia looks like an Egyptian goddess. Photo: @patriciamanterola

Patricia Manterola keeps her career well positioned despite several decades of breaking stone in acting, singing and hosting special programs. In addition to almost never appearing in the pink press revealing scans or bad times with couples or work situations.

KEEP READING:

Beautiful: Patricia Manterola fell in love with everyone with her beauty

Barbie Núñez paralyzes TikTok in a tight and sensual Elastigirl costume