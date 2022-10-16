Outstanding Cuban wrestlers ARRIVED in Miami – SwingComplete

By Alex Fernandez Fernandez

Just a week ago we highlighted here in Complete Swing the arrival of the family of the 2016 Olympic champion, Ismael Borrero, in Miami. The decision to abandon a Cuban delegation in Mexico by the also head of the world of wrestling, would make headlines in both the Cuban and international press.

Borrero took advantage of the 2022 Acapulco Pan American Wrestling Championship last May, and decided not to return to the island.

The exsanguination of the Cuban sports movement, coming from those based on the island, is suffered by any sport, and in the most dissimilar athletic manifestations. Karate fighters, baseball players, jumpers.

It may interest you: MOMENTAZO: Cuban Olympic champion Ismael Borrero reunited with his family

However, the fight is becoming more worrying, if we take into account that of the six crowns won by Cuba in the summer edition of Tokyo in 2021, two were from the fight. Mijaín López (fourth consecutive time) and Luis Horta.

today according to Daniel Gomez’s Facebook profile, activist, trainer and connoisseur of the events of this modality on a global scale, in the last two weeks several exponents have arrived in the United States in one way or another. Yowlys Bonne, who in 2018 was world champion; Reinier Perezmedalist in international tournaments, and Liván López, also with notable results at the international level.

If we recount the most important figures who have left the country in recent years, including sports, and who were one of the greatest hopes of the Cuban sports system, they stand out among others: Yaimé Pérez, world champion and Olympic medalist at the launch of the disc, the aforementioned Ismael Borrero, or the long jumper, holder of the indoor world, Juan Miguel Echevarría.

Add the case of Andy Cruz. The boxer was arrested a few months ago in Cuba after attempting to leave the country illegally. The Federation of the disciplines decided to remove him from the system.

It may interest you: PARALYZED THE WORLD: Chess player Leinier Domínguez MADE HISTORY in the United States

Evidently, a viaduct of despair was opened for Cuban athletes who are looking for other paths. A better future where they can make their decisions with more freedom.