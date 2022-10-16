Sports
N’Golo Kanté and Reece James would be out of the World Cup in Qatar due to injury
Posted at 18:33 ET (22:33 GMT) Friday, October 14, 2022
Posted at 18:07 ET (22:07 GMT) Friday, October 14, 2022
Posted at 18:33 ET (22:33 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022
Posted at 18:20 ET (22:20 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022
Posted at 16:48 ET (20:48 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022
Posted at 15:24 ET (19:24 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022
Posted at 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022
Posted at 18:26 ET (22:26 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Posted at 16:51 ET (20:51 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Posted at 15:42 ET (19:42 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022