New requirements to obtain the Green Card soon

On December 23, a new measure will begin in the United States for possible cases of social burden. The decision was announced by the Office of the Ombudsman for Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The rule determines the non-approval of those immigrants who request a Green Card or some other application. USCIS officials will take into account each user’s information when reviewing cases.

The USCIS will have the power to prohibit the entry of undocumented immigrants upon arrival in US territory with the aspiration of staying to live. The entity may claim that the immigrant would be dependent on the government.

The indication coming from President Joe Biden exempts people who need essential social support, be it food, housing and health insurance. The denials would be directed above all at those who demand economic aid, mainly money.

New procedure for the Green Card

From March 9, 2021 to date, the USCIS has been following the public charge procedure developed in 1999. With the measure updated as of December, the sustainability of the nation is taken care of. Those who arrive in the country also gain awareness at the time of making demands.

Among the requirements that are viewed in greater detail to decide the eligibility of the applicant, are personal data. It includes age, medical situation, family status, economic solvency with ownership of assets and other properties.

The second aspect to measure would be the protection of a sponsor. It will be inspected if there is any Declaration of Financial Support or Form I-864, legislated by Section 213A of the INA.

A third section is linked to monetary social support, which refers to the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) assistance. It could also relate to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or other General Assistance Programs.