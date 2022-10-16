MLB Playoffs Shouldn’t the Yankees have left out Aroldis Chapman?

The New York Yankees they have had to change the plans in the last innings of the matches they play because Aroldis Chapman has not been with them in the American League Division Series (ALDS). The ‘Mulos’ let ‘escape’ Game 3 of this instance of Playoffs of MLB 2022 as the relievers failed to maintain the lead in the ninth. Could it be that the Yankees should not have left the Cuban off the roster?

It’s true that Aroldis Chapman has had postseason meltdowns with the New York Yankees in the past, just as it’s true that in the 2022 regular role he didn’t look his best either.

However, if there is something the Cuban pitcher has, it is experience in moments of tension and this could have been lacking for the Bronx in Game 3 of the American League Division Series because Clarke Schmidt couldn’t handle the job and the Cleveland Guardians They were left with the victory with a walk off.

‘El Misil’ was ‘cut’ from the ‘Mulos’ roster in part because of what he did on the regular schedule, but it would also have been due to situations of lack of discipline for not having attended a training session.

Aroldis Chapman is a name that will continue to be heard around the New York Yankees. The question this time is whether they should have included him in this year’s MLB Playoffs hoping he would work against the Cleveland Guardians.