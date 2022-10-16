MLB playoffs Guardians walk off vs Yankees ALDS advantage

The Cleveland Guardians stayed with the victory of Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) against the New York Yankees. The Guardians accomplished the walk off feat thanks to a two-run single from Oscar Gonzalez. In this way Cleveland is ahead in this instance of the Major League Baseball Playoffs (MLB) 2022.

With emotions running high, the Cleveland Guardians managed to come from behind in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees to take the lead.

The match came at the end of the ninth inning with the home team down on the board 4 runs to 5 but Amed Rosario started the comeback with a ground ball to left field that allowed Myles Straw to reach home plate.

The victory came thanks to a single by Óscar González through the entire center field with which he sent Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario to the register to leave the Bronx men lying.

With this victory the Cleveland Guardians are ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series (ALDS). One of them will face the Houston Astros in the next instance of the 2022 MLB Playoffs.