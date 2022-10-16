Meet Cossete, Dr. Polo’s GRANDDAUGHTER who STEALS the hearts of ‘Case Closed’ fans

Although the personal life of the Doctor Polo is a mystery because she has always focused on keeping everything professional, like any other grandmother she has a weakness and this is her granddaughter Cossette. In social networks, he has taken the opportunity to share some photos next to the little girl who always knows steals the heart of all the fans of Case closed.

From what little is known about the Doctor Polo, It was she herself who announced that she has a son named Peter Polo, who is an entrepreneur who she adopted several years ago and who is now an adult. He is the one who has given her one of the greatest happinesses and pride of her, his granddaughter Cossette.

Peter is the father of cossetthe granddaughter of the Doctor Polo who always with his tenderness steals the heart of all the fans of Case closed. The identity of the girl was revealed thanks to some photographs that Ana María Polo has shared on her Instagram; Currently the little girl is 4 years old and she is the spoiled one of the driver, because on several occasions you have made it clear how happy she makes her.

Most of the photos in which the Doctor Polo is seen with his granddaughter Cossette they show how they spend time together, enjoying a nice afternoon during a weekend; You can also see the doctor with the little girl next to the two pets that the driver has.

In 2019, the Doctor Polo took the opportunity to congratulate his granddaughter Cossette who was having a birthday; currently the doctor no longer uploads so many photos next to her granddaughter, however, with the existing ones the little girl managed to Steal the heart of the fans of Case closed. On her part, the driver has received recognition from her fans who have filled her with compliments respecting how happy she looks next to the little girl.