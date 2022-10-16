Entertainment

Meet Cossete, Dr. Polo’s GRANDDAUGHTER who STEALS the hearts of ‘Case Closed’ fans

Although the personal life of the Doctor Polo is a mystery because she has always focused on keeping everything professional, like any other grandmother she has a weakness and this is her granddaughter Cossette. In social networks, he has taken the opportunity to share some photos next to the little girl who always knows steals the heart of all the fans of Case closed.

From what little is known about the Doctor Polo, It was she herself who announced that she has a son named Peter Polo, who is an entrepreneur who she adopted several years ago and who is now an adult. He is the one who has given her one of the greatest happinesses and pride of her, his granddaughter Cossette.

