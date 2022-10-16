Maribel Guardia gives style chair with animal print suit

Maribel Guardia is one of the famous that usually breaks the networks displaying its statuesque anatomy and how well preserved she is at 63 years old, now she delighted her fans of Instagram with a reel in which he showed several changes of clothes, starting with a tailored suit from Animal Print pink colour. At each turn or gesture she changed her outfit, resuming the posture with which she said goodbye to the previous one. She continued with a matching black leather skirt with a low-cut top, then she wore a striped miniskirt with a blue top, in both outfits used animal print elements.

the sensual actress showed three outfits Moreover, the next one was a skirt with a short zebra-striped blouse with matching high shoes, then loose pants with a navel of the same color, the last one was a short with a fiusha-colored jacket. All garments were made by Klaudeth Collection.

The clip is musicalized with the song Mission 08, performed by La Joaqui and Alán Gómez. At the moment the publication It has 36 thousand 765 “likes” and hundreds of comments, in which they praise the statuesque figure of the Costa Rican. “Beautiful,” he said Africa Zabala in the video. Over the outfits they commented that they were all beautiful, but that she would look good even with a bag.

“I want to reach that age and have the body and beauty of this woman ??????”, commented one of her followers.

Their discipline in exercise and nutrition has made him have a great body heart attack and look spectacular at all times, showing that being grandmother does not prevent you from seeing sexy. He also takes care of his skin and hair, a short time ago he revealed that he cannot bear to have white hair.

Since he arrived in Mexico, Maribe Guard won the affection of public, her fame became international for her multifaceted career, because in addition to being an actress, she is a singer and presenter. in your account Instagram has 7.8 million followers. She matches the samples of affected of his fans with content that shows his lifestyle. In their social networks shared three days ago that he suffered the loss of his Sadie the dogthe publication was filled with signs of support for the famous.

